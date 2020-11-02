Global  
 

Election Day in California

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Tuesday: Today’s the day. Here’s everything you need to catch up.
News video: Shasta County Office of Elections changing up voting set up on Election Day

Shasta County Office of Elections changing up voting set up on Election Day

 California is just hours away from opening the polls. But the pandemic is changing what the voting polls will look like.

