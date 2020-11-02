Election Day in California
Tuesday: Today’s the day. Here’s everything you need to catch up.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US
Georgia smashes voting records ahead of Election DayIt will be difficult for President Trump to win reelection without Georgia. Nearly 4 million Georgians voted early. Sixteen electoral votes are at stake. Mark..
CBS News
It’s Election Day. Here Goes Nothing.The big moment finally arrives after a head-spinning year: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know TuesdayIt's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade deadline is here and more to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
It's Election Day. Take a breath. Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expectA handful of states could decide if Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Here's when the results of the 2020 election will be available.
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
US Elections: Prayers organized in Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for her win
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
Disneyland isn't all that's closed in California: Museum advocates push back against 'restrictive' COVID-19 reopening rulesMuseum advocates in California are arguing they've been assigned to the "incorrect risk category" and don't pose the same threat as movie theaters.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this