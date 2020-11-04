Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history. (Nov. 3)
