Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history. (Nov. 3)
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati
 Winning his seventh term representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated Democratic challenger and retired Marine Corps Lt. Amy McGrath.

Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Senate Republicans fighting to keep majority

 Senate Republicans are defending nearly half of the seats up for reelection this year, as they try to maintain control of the chamber. Senate Majority Leader..
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

US election: Control of Senate at stake as Trump's allies face Democrats

 Control of the Senate was a razor-close proposition in today's election as Republicans fought to retain their majority against a surge of Democrats challenging..
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called [Video]

US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called

A look at the US election results called at 0130 November 4. 18 states havebeen called so far, with no swing between democrat or republican states from2016.

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

United States Congress Legislature of the United States

