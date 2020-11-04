Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of results

7 COVID-19 Deaths Linked To Maine Wedding, Victims Did Not Attend



A wedding in Maine has been linked to 176 Covid-19 cases. This includes the deaths of seven people who didn't attend the celebration. This news demonstrates just how easily and quickly the virus can spread at social gatherings. Officials continue to push preventive measures like wearing masks and social distancing. Officials are also vocal in warning against large gatherings to keep transmission low, reports CNN.

