Barrett Joins The Supreme Court



Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed and sworn in on Monday. Barrett is now a Supreme Court Justice. According to CNN, Barrett could serve three-decades or longer. The conditions under which Barrett is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago

Hathras Case: SC says Allahabad HC to monitor the CBI probe|Oneindia News



The Supreme Court has said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe into the Hathras incident. The court said that all aspects of the Hathras probe will be looked into by the High.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago