Absentee ballot counting nearly done in Fulton Co.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Election workers in the Atlanta's Fulton county were nearly done with scanning of the remaining ballots Thursday. The county's elections supervisor Rick Barron said any flagged ballots would be handed over to adjudication panels for review. (Nov. 5)
 
