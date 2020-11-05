Absentee ballot counting nearly done in Fulton Co.

Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over...

Trump campaign sues Michigan to prevent ballots from being counted without proper oversight (Natural News) Joe Biden and the Democrats are trying to steal the key battleground state of Michigan, and the Trump campaign has responded with a much-needed...

NaturalNews.com 8 hours ago Also reported by • Upworthy

