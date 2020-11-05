Absentee ballot counting nearly done in Fulton Co.
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Election workers in the Atlanta's Fulton county were nearly done with scanning of the remaining ballots Thursday. The county's elections supervisor Rick Barron said any flagged ballots would be handed over to adjudication panels for review. (Nov. 5)
Election workers in the Atlanta's Fulton county were nearly done with scanning of the remaining ballots Thursday. The county's elections supervisor Rick Barron said any flagged ballots would be handed over to adjudication panels for review. (Nov. 5)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fulton County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States
Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, is expected to finish counting its ballots overnight.
NYTimes.com
Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continuesIn Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com
Offset Feeds Voters in Line at Atlanta Polling PlacesOffset's got an appetite to help people exercising their Constitutional right ... by hooking them up with free grub. The Migos rapper hit up 3 polling locations..
TMZ.com
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in GeorgiaThousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia, one of the three remaining toss-up states that could determine the outcome of the presidential election...
CBS News
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this