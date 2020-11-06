Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police give update on arrest of two armed men in Philadelphia

CBS News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Two men were arrested Thursday night after the Philadelphia Police received a tip that armed men in a Hummer from Virginia were coming to the convention center in Philadelphia where ballots are being counted. Watch a Friday update from officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Police clash with protesters after two black men arrested in downtown Washington DC

Police clash with protesters after two black men arrested in downtown Washington DC 00:36

 Police and protesters have clashed in downtown Washington DC as the electioncount continues across the US.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Praying, Dancing, Waiting: Americans Hang On for the Election’s End

 Some in Philadelphia danced as Joseph R. Biden Jr. pulled ahead in their state. Trump supporters held out hope.
NYTimes.com
Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue [Video]

Police probe alleged plot on PA election venue

Philadelphia police said on Friday they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes from the hotly contested U.S. presidential election were being counted. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

US results: 'Look at us, we matter’

 A party has started in Philadelphia as Joe Biden leads the count in Pennsylvania.
BBC News

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania as state nears the end of its count

 In Pennsylvania, votes from heavily Democratic areas like Philadelphia are giving Joe Biden a widening lead, and the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes are in..
CBS News

Philadelphia Police Department Philadelphia Police Department Police agency in Philadelphia, USA

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Video released in Walter Wallace police killing

 WARNING: Disturbing Content. The Philadelphia police department has released body camera video and other evidence in Walter Wallace Jr.'s death. (Nov. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue [Video]

Philadelphia probes alleged plot on election venue

Philadelphia police said Friday they are investigating an alleged plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center, where U.S. election votes are still being counted. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Virginia was called for Biden early despite Trump leading. Here's why.

 Virginia was called early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even through he trailed President Donald Trump. Here is why.
USATODAY.com
US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2 Heavily Armed Va. Men Found Outside Convention Center Charged As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack [Video]

2 Heavily Armed Va. Men Found Outside Convention Center Charged As Police Investigate Threat Of Attack

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:38Published
Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club [Video]

Rapper King Von Shot Dead Outside Atlanta Night Club

Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club . According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Philadelphia DA, Police Commissioner Hold Press Conference After 2 Armed Men Arrested Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center [Video]

Philadelphia DA, Police Commissioner Hold Press Conference After 2 Armed Men Arrested Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center

The arrests happened on Thursday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 13:07Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Maskless Mark Meadows Appeared at Packed Campaign HQ on Tuesday and Trump’s White House Speech on Election Night

 WATCH: A maskless Mark Meadows appeared at packed campaign headquarters in Virginia on Tuesday and Trump's White House speech on Election Night
Mediaite

Report: Armed men arrested in Philadelphia were trying to deliver fake ballots

 Two armed Virginia men who were arrested Thursday outside the Philadelphia Convention Center were "coming to deliver a truck full of...
Upworthy

Mirasol Resources kicks off 2,500-metres drilling program at Virginia silver project in Argentina

 Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) has kicked off a new drilling program at its Virginia silver project in Argentina, optioned from Silver...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Christian Post