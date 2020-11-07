Global  
 

Rapper King Von shot and killed in Atlanta shooting

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
King Von, an emerging Chicago rapper, was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
 Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club . According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium...

 The rapper, 26, was one of three people shot and killed during an altercation involving police officers near downtown early Friday.
 Rapper King Von died Friday following a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub, according to police. He was 26 years old.
 Rapper King Von is dead after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that ended in gunfire ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ..
