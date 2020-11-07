US Election 2020: Battle for US Senate to be decided in January
Saturday, 7 November 2020 (
52 minutes ago) In Georgia, both Senate races will go to run-offs, leaving the balance of political power uncertain.
GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one of the most closely watched of the entire 2020 election. Tillis, who was first elected in the...
Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger 00:32
