State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms

cbs4.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
A state of emergency was declared Saturday by Gov. Ron DeSantis for eight southern Florida counties because of a growing threat from Tropical Storm Eta, which also could affect northern parts of the state later in the week.
 Tropical Storm Eta reformed in the Caribbean as it heads for Cuba and then toward South Florida.

