State Of Emergency Declared In Florida As Tropical Storm Eta Looms
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
A state of emergency was declared Saturday by Gov. Ron DeSantis for eight southern Florida counties because of a growing threat from Tropical Storm Eta, which also could affect northern parts of the state later in the week.
