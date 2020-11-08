Global  
 

For second straight day, Trump spends day golfing

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump is spending his first day as a lame duck president golfing. Trump arrived at his Virginia golf club just before 10 a.m. on Sunday for the second day in a row where he was welcomed by several protesters. (Nov. 8)
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News

Trump was playing golf when Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were being declared winners | Oneindia News 01:07

 When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in suburban Virginia on Saturday. First time out since Election Day, Trump was at his National Golf...

