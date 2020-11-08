For second straight day, Trump spends day golfing
Donald Trump is spending his first day as a lame duck president golfing. Trump arrived at his Virginia golf club just before 10 a.m. on Sunday for the second day in a row where he was welcomed by several protesters. (Nov. 8)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'The 900-pound gorilla when it comes to the Republican Party': GOP wrestles with Trump defeatThe 2012 GOP presidential nominee said Trump is likely to cast a long shadow over the Republican Party, even after he is out of office.
USATODAY.com
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Election law expert David Becker says Trump's recount strategy "likely to fail"CBS News election law expert David Becker weighs in on the tough road ahead for the Trump campaign's legal challenges.
CBS News
What’s Next for Trump? Family Business Awaits His ReturnPresident Trump has long complained that public office cost him billions. Now he faces the challenge of jump-starting the company that bears his name, while..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources