Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Alex Trebek appeared on 60 Minutes

CBS News Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
In 2003, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host invited 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley to the gameshow's set. Bradley proved buzzing in with the right answer is harder than it looks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ed Bradley Ed Bradley American journalist

Did Alex Trebek really know all the answers?

 The longtime host of “Jeopardy!” always seemed to know the gameshow’s material. In 2003, he told 60 Minutes Ed Bradley how much he thought he really knew.
CBS News

On the “Jeopardy!” set with Alex Trebek

 In 2003, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host invited 60 Minutes correspondent Ed Bradley to the gameshow’s set. Bradley proved buzzing in with the right answer..
CBS News

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's cleats feature Alex Trebek tribute

 The Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.
USATODAY.com

Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'

 This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..
TMZ.com

LeVar Burton is 'flattered' by petition to be 'Jeopardy!' host, pays tribute to Alex Trebek's family

 An online petition asking "Jeopardy!" to consider LeVar Burton as the next host of the game show has caught the attention of Burton.
USATODAY.com

New book goes behind the scenes of "Jeopardy!"

 Claire McNear was lucky enough to spend one-on-one time with Alex Trebek before his passing. Her book, "Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History..
CBS News
Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death [Video]

Jean Trebek breaks her silence on husband Alex's death

Jean Trebek has finally released a message following the death of her husband, Alex Trebek.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80, according to a statement from the show. “Jeopardy! is...
The Verge Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.comBBC News

Alex Trebek, beloved 'Jeopardy!' host for 36 years, is dead at 80

 Alex Trebek, a staple of TV's game show genre thanks to his almost four-decade run as Jeopardy! host, is dead at 80. Trebek died at home early Sunday morning,...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comCBS 2BBC News

Quintessential quizmaster host of ‘Jeopardy!’ dies at 80

 The Canadian-born broadcaster almost single-handedly made “Jeopardy!” one of the longest-lasting shows of its kind in TV history.
Washington Post Also reported by •BBC News