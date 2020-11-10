Global  
 

Dow, S&P stock markets surge on news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, election results

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Stock markets got a shot in the arm after promising news of a vaccine and election results were announced. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the factors behind the market surge.
News video: Stock markets respond to vaccine news

Stock markets respond to vaccine news 03:47

 Financial analyst Dennis Brewster talks to ABC 10News about the stock markets' strong reaction to word of possible COVID-19 vaccine progress from Pfizer.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results [Video]

Wall Street rallies on vaccine trial results

The Dow jumped more than 800 points and the S&P 500 ended higher but closed just shy of a record on Monday as investors bet that a full economic reopening was finally in sight following the first positive data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial. Fred Katayama reports.

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News [Video]

Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news. The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday. Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs. Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders. Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dow surges 1,400 points to intraday record as Pfizer says vaccine effective

 U.S. stocks surged Monday after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Vaccine hope sends stocks into overdrive

 Three US index futures surged with Dow Jones futures rising over 1,800 points and S&P 500 futures hitting a record high after Pfizer said its experimental..
WorldNews

COVID-19: Pfizer has 90 per cent effective vaccine. What happens next?

 Stock markets are booming, scientists are hailing Pfizer's vaccine which has shown 90 percent effectiveness and corporates are already imagining the sunny...
Traders dump Zoom for Expedia as Pfizer vaccine teases life after COVID

 Pfizer sent stock markets into a spin on Monday after the pharmaceutical giant shared promising results of its COVID-19 vaccine trials. Traders, presumably...
