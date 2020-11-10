Dow, S&P stock markets surge on news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, election results
Stock markets got a shot in the arm after promising news of a vaccine and election results were announced. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains the factors behind the market surge.
