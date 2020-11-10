Global  
 

Four Seasons Total Landscaping selling 'make America rake again' merchandise after Trump team press conference

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Four Seasons Total Landscaping is cashing in on its viral fame after Trump campaign press conference.
