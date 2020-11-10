Global  
 

Minnesota governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday announced new restrictions in an attempt to help battle the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
News video: Utah governor declares new state of emergency

Utah governor declares new state of emergency 01:30

 The governor of Utah, Gary Herbert, declared late on Sunday a new state of emergency to address hospital overcrowding in response to weeks of stress due to a surge of novel coronavirus cases. Emma Jehle reports.

Watch Live: Minnesota governor unveils new COVID restrictions

 "This is a dangerous phase of this pandemic. We're in the midst of a surge in case positivity and hospitalizations," Walz said in a statement.
Coronavirus updates: Colorado extends mask mandate for 30 more days; Minnesota set to tighten restrictions; 'Virus is winning' in Illinois

 Colorado extends mask mandate for another 30 days. Minnesota set to tighten restrictions. Israel to begin testing at airport. Latest COVID news.
Minnesota governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

