Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced new COVID-19 restrictions as cases continued to surge in the state. Watch his remarks here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'We need to fight the virus, not each other' -Walz

'We need to fight the virus, not each other' -Walz 02:10

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday urged residents in his state to put politics aside and listen to "apolitical" health experts who recommend wearing masks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tim Walz Tim Walz 41st governor of Minnesota

Former Minnesota state representative describes harrowing COVID-19 recovery

 Former Representative Nick Zerwas of Minnesota joined Governor Tim Walz's coronavirus update to describe his road to recovery and urged others to take COVID-19..
CBS News
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Minnesota governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

 Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday announced new restrictions in an attempt to help battle the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
CBS News

Minnesota Minnesota State of the United States of America

NBA Draft: Anthony Edwards selected No. 1 by the Minnesota Timberwolves

 SportsPulse: The Georgia product will now call Minnesota home after being selected No. 1 by the Timberwolves and USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson tells us what..
USATODAY.com

NBA draft 2020 live tracker: Keep up with first-round analysis for each pick

 After the coronavirus pandemic delayed the 2020 NBA draft for five months, the event gets underway Wednesday night. Minnesota holds the No. 1 pick.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Minnesota governor announces new COVID-19 restrictions

 The governor is expected to announce restrictions affecting gyms, restaurants, bars and youth sports.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions [Video]

Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID Restrictions

Watch Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's full televised announcement that breaks down several new restrictions designed to fight the rampant spread of COVID-19 (26:01).WCCO 4 News - November 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 26:01Published
Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon [Video]

Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon

Coronavirus closures in New York City may not stop at just schools. More restrictions could be coming citywide; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published
Local restaurants laying off workers as new restrictions begin [Video]

Local restaurants laying off workers as new restrictions begin

Local restaurant owners are speaking to 7 Action News on the first day of new COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

California governor imposes new restrictions to curb COVID

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the “emergency brake” Monday on the state's efforts to reopen its economy as...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthybizjournalsUSATODAY.com

Chicago’s Jewish community is battered by second wave of coronavirus

Chicago’s Jewish community is battered by second wave of coronavirus COVID-19 case counts in Chicago were rising sharply, and the mayor and governor warned that new restrictions would soon be necessary to curb the disease’s...
Jerusalem Post

Montana expands mask order, sets new virus rules

 Montana's governor is putting some new restrictions in place as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge with a daily record of 1,500 cases reported Tuesday and as...
USATODAY.com