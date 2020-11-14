Oregon, New Mexico Order Business Closures Amid Worsening Pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac



Just when people are getting more comfortable flying during the pandemic, CNN reports a woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight to Arizona. CNN reports a county official said the Dallas-area woman.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published on October 20, 2020 New financial package soon for Kashmiri businesses to revive economy



The business revival committee which was made by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is expected to result in a new financial package for the traders in the valley. It is aimed to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:30 Published on September 18, 2020