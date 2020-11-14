Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon, New Mexico Order Business Closures Amid Worsening Pandemic

Newsy Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Oregon, New Mexico Order Business Closures Amid Worsening PandemicWatch VideoOregon and New Mexico are back to near-lockdown status as a surge of coronavirus cases spreads across the U.S. Both states are doing a two-week reset in attempt to slow the spread.

Starting Wednesday in Oregon, all businesses will be required to close their offices to the public and mandate work-from-home to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Mexico: Big urban park project to replace scrapped airport

Mexico: Big urban park project to replace scrapped airport 02:38

 Mexico looks to go back in time with a controversial new park that could be a breath of fresh air for the residents of the capital.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac [Video]

Texan Woman In Her 30s Dies Of COVID-19 On Airport Tarmac

Just when people are getting more comfortable flying during the pandemic, CNN reports a woman died due to COVID-19 while on a flight to Arizona. CNN reports a county official said the Dallas-area woman..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
New financial package soon for Kashmiri businesses to revive economy [Video]

New financial package soon for Kashmiri businesses to revive economy

The business revival committee which was made by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is expected to result in a new financial package for the traders in the valley. It is aimed to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:30Published