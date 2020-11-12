Trump Stacks the Pentagon and Intel Agencies With Loyalists. To What End?
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
So far, there is no evidence the appointees harbor a secret agenda or arrived with an action plan. But their sudden appearance amounts to a purge of the Pentagon’s top civilian hierarchy without recent precedent.
Trump continues Pentagon shake-up, gives loyalists key rolesPresident Trump has installed more loyalists at the Pentagon after firings and resignations among top Defense officials. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobsA day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews
Turmoil at Pentagon as President Trump shakes up leadership team, 'something that should alarm all Americans'Most of the Pentagon's top civilian leadership has been changed, raising concern that perceived instability could embolden adversaries.
USATODAY.com
The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy jobAnthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy..
WorldNews
