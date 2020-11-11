Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Emily in Paris’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The Wrap Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
“Emily in Paris” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.

The first season of the Lily Collins comedy launched Oct. 2.

From “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, “Emily in Paris” is about Emily (played by Collins), “an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy,” per Netflix. “Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

*Also Read:* Chicago Pizzeria Claps Back at Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' for 'Heartless' Joke

Along with Collins, the comedy — which was originally set to debut at Paramount Network (and TV Land before that) before moving to Netflix in July — stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. Recurring cast members include Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard.

“Emily in Paris” has been harshly criticized by French critics over its unrealistic and stereotypical depictions of the French capital.

“Emily in Paris” is executive produced by Star, along with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming. Collins is a producer. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Check out Netflix’s announcement below:



Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz

— Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

Nne Ebong Joins Netflix's Overall Deals Group Under Brian Wright

Here Are All of Netflix's 2020 Original Holiday Movies, TV Series and Specials
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: 'Emily in Paris' Returning to Netflix For Season 2 | THR News

'Emily in Paris' Returning to Netflix For Season 2 | THR News 01:42

 Netflix is going back to Paris. The streaming giant has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 - Netflix [Video]

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 - Netflix

EMILY IN PARIS Season 2 Trailer Teaser (2021) Lily Collins, Netflix Series HD

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published
Emily in Paris gets a second season [Video]

Emily in Paris gets a second season

Netflix have confirmed ‘Emily In Paris’ will get a second season, as Lily Collins is set to return to her titular lead role as Emily Cooper.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:32Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories | [Video]

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |

Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

'Emily in Paris' Renewed for Season Two at Netflix!

 Emily in Paris is returning for season two at Netflix! The show premiered just a few weeks ago on the streaming service. Here’s a synopsis: Emily (Lily...
Just Jared

‘Emily In Paris’ Fans, Rejoice! Netflix’s Hit Show Renewed For Season 2

 Bonjour, indeed! Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris has been renewed for season 2, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday, November 11.  The news came in...
OK! Magazine

Netflix Renews Lily Collins' 'Emily In Paris' For Season 2!

 That’s right, Emily In Paris is coming back for a second season! The Lily Collins-starring Netflix series has officially been renewed, and the cast shared the...
Just Jared Jr