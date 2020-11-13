Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on with no audience due to COVID-19
Friday, 13 November 2020 () The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still have a lineup of star-studded theatrical and musical performances, but there will be no crowds of onlookers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Forecasters say Hurricane Sally could strengthen before making landfall, Wildfires in the western U.S. cause poor air quality, and Macy’s Thanksgiving..