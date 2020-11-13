Global  
 

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on with no audience due to COVID-19

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still have a lineup of star-studded theatrical and musical performances, but there will be no crowds of onlookers this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
News video: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will include performances from Broadway, Dolly Parton

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 will include performances from Broadway, Dolly Parton 01:07

 The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be turned into a TV-only event, featuring performances from Broadway casts and Dolly Parton.

