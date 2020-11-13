Global  
 

California hits virus milestone: 1 million cases

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
California is hitting an unwelcome coronavirus milestone: 1 million confirmed infections. The nation's most populous state is the second to pass the mark that Texas reached earlier this week. The U.S. now has more than 10 million confirmed cases. (Nov. 12)
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases Surge In US

Coronavirus Cases Surge In US 02:16

 California is approaching a grim milestone of 1 million confirmed cases.

1 million cases of COVID-19 reported in California

 Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state have seen a sharp increase since the beginning of November, as the nationwide number of daily cases has jumped..
CBS News

In California: Golden State surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases

 Plus: TikTok not banned yet, speculation rises over who will take Kamala Harris' Senate seat, and Bigfoot statue goes on an adventure.
 
USATODAY.com

California’s Coronavirus Caseload: 1 Million and Counting

 More than half of California’s nearly 40 million residents live in counties now under the most restrictive measures for businesses and public gatherings.
NYTimes.com

Small plane crashes, burns near California airport

 A small plane crashed and burned Thursday in a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. (Nov. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

Texas hospital builds tent amid COVID spike

 A Texas health system plans to open up a large tent in Lubbock to help deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients. (Nov. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

11/12: CBSN AM

 Ron Klain tapped to serve as Biden's Chief of Staff; Texas hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
CBS News

Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in Texas

 The 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News

