California hits virus milestone: 1 million cases
California is hitting an unwelcome coronavirus milestone: 1 million confirmed infections. The nation's most populous state is the second to pass the mark that Texas reached earlier this week. The U.S. now has more than 10 million confirmed cases. (Nov. 12)
1 million cases of COVID-19 reported in CaliforniaHospitalizations and ICU admissions in the state have seen a sharp increase since the beginning of November, as the nationwide number of daily cases has jumped..
CBS News
In California: Golden State surpasses 1 million coronavirus casesPlus: TikTok not banned yet, speculation rises over who will take Kamala Harris' Senate seat, and Bigfoot statue goes on an adventure.
USATODAY.com
California’s Coronavirus Caseload: 1 Million and CountingMore than half of California’s nearly 40 million residents live in counties now under the most restrictive measures for businesses and public gatherings.
NYTimes.com
Small plane crashes, burns near California airportA small plane crashed and burned Thursday in a street just outside a small airfield in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. (Nov. 12)
USATODAY.com
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges
Texas hospital builds tent amid COVID spikeA Texas health system plans to open up a large tent in Lubbock to help deal with the surge of COVID-19 patients. (Nov. 12)
USATODAY.com
11/12: CBSN AMRon Klain tapped to serve as Biden's Chief of Staff; Texas hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
CBS News
Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in TexasThe 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News
