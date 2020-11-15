Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: Nov. 15

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Second Continental Congress approves the Articles of Confederation. Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone is found guilty of all seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rumbles Of Thunder Saturday Night [Video]

Rumbles Of Thunder Saturday Night

CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has your 5 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:08Published
Battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Modi in Jaisalmer [Video]

Battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Modi in Jaisalmer

Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing soldiers in Rajasthan's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Dallas, Tarrant Co. Leaders Want To Take Aggressive Action During COVID-19 Surge [Video]

Dallas, Tarrant Co. Leaders Want To Take Aggressive Action During COVID-19 Surge

Tarrant County Public Health reported 1,402 new coronavirus cases Friday, Nov. 13, which was the highest daily total anywhere in the region that day.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

This Day in History: Nov. 14

 The U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War begins with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.
FOXNews.com

This Day in History: Nov. 7

 President Richard Nixon is reelected in a landslide over Democrat George McGovern; Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson announces he has tested positive for...
FOXNews.com

This Day in History: Nov. 8

 Republican Donald Trump is elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory
FOXNews.com