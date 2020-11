A month after having to self-isolate in a Las Vegas hotel room, Dustin Johnson distanced himself from his rivals to win his second major title in record fashion...

Masters winner Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky wows in low-cut top Masters champion Dustin Johnson was cheered on to win his first ever green jacket with a record-breaking score of 20 under par by his supportive fiancee Paulina...

Daily Star 1 hour ago Also reported by • BBC Sport