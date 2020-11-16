Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Bobo, former CSU head coach, named South Carolina interim football coach after Will Muschamp is fired

Denver Post Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
South Carolina fired football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, the second time he's been let go from a Southeastern Conference program in midseason.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around. The Bucs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published
Jackson Prep's Ricky Black is Mr. 400 [Video]

Jackson Prep's Ricky Black is Mr. 400

Jackson Prep football head coach Ricky Black achieved a huge milestone his past Friday night. He won his 400th career game. But the head coach isn't slowing down. Our Nick Niehaus has the story on Mr...

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:57Published
Mpls. North Football Coach Ending School Officer Role [Video]

Mpls. North Football Coach Ending School Officer Role

Charles Adams will remain the football coach for Minneapolis North High School, and is moving his law enforcement role to Target Field, reports Mike Max (2:13).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

South Carolina parts with Muschamp, sources say

 South Carolina has parted ways with football coach Will Muschamp in the aftermath of the Gamecocks' third straight straight loss, sources told ESPN. Offensive...
ESPN