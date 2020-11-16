Mike Bobo, former CSU head coach, named South Carolina interim football coach after Will Muschamp is fired

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: It's not AB's fault that Mike Evans isn't pleased with his amount of targets | UNDISPUTED



Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Antonio Brown when they already had two returning thousand-yard receivers, their position coach believes there are plenty of targets to go around. The Bucs.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:16 Published 3 days ago Jackson Prep's Ricky Black is Mr. 400



Jackson Prep football head coach Ricky Black achieved a huge milestone his past Friday night. He won his 400th career game. But the head coach isn't slowing down. Our Nick Niehaus has the story on Mr... Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago Mpls. North Football Coach Ending School Officer Role



Charles Adams will remain the football coach for Minneapolis North High School, and is moving his law enforcement role to Target Field, reports Mike Max (2:13).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 4, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources South Carolina parts with Muschamp, sources say South Carolina has parted ways with football coach Will Muschamp in the aftermath of the Gamecocks' third straight straight loss, sources told ESPN. Offensive...

ESPN 3 hours ago



