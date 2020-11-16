Today in History for November 16th

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 1 week ago This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15) 00:58 This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts. November 15, 1867. The first stock ticker was presented in New York City. The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's printer. Using the telegraph technology of the day, Edward Calahan configured the machine to...