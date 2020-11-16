Global  
 

Today in History for November 16th

Monday, 16 November 2020
Highlights of this day in history: Dr. Sam Sheppard acquitted of murder in new trial; U.S. and U.S.S.R. form diplomatic ties; Second anthrax letter found sent to Capitol Hill; Actor William Holden dies; 'Sound of Music' hits Broadway. (Nov. 16)
 
 This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts. November 15, 1867. The first stock ticker was presented in New York City. The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's printer. Using the telegraph technology of the day, Edward Calahan configured the machine to...

