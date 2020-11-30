Today in History for November 30th
Pink Floyd releases its best-selling album "The Wall"; Winston Churchill, Mark Twain, Dick Clark born; World Trade Organization's meeting met by 40-thousand protesters; (Nov. 30)
Pink Floyd English rock band
Winston Churchill British statesman; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (1940–1945; 1951–1955)
Mark Twain American author and humorist
Dick Clark American radio and television personality
World Trade Organization Intergovernmental trade organization
