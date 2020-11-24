Today in History for November 24th
Highlights of this day in history: Jack Ruby fatally shoots Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas; Charles Darwin publishes theory of evolution; Hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachutes out of plane with ransom money; Queen's Freddie Mercury dies. (Nov. 24)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dallas City in Texas, United States
Cowboys find finishing touch vs. Vikings, push back into NFC East pictureThe Cowboys found a way to answer the Vikings with a game-winning touchdown drive, putting Dallas within striking distance of the NFC East lead.
USATODAY.com
Today in History for November 22ndOn this date in 1963, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Gov. John Connally is seriously wounded during a motorcade in Dallas. Suspect Lee..
USATODAY.com
"Who shot J.R.?" 40 years ago we found outIt was the cliffhanger that captivated the nation - "Who shot J.R.?" - and 40 years ago today, we learned whodunit. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana..
CBS News
More Americans seek free food ahead of holidays
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
Charles Darwin English naturalist and biologist
Jack Ruby American nightclub operator who killed American presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald
Lee Harvey Oswald American former marine who assassinated John F. Kennedy
Freddie Mercury British singer, songwriter and record producer
Related videos from verified sources