Today in History for November 24th

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Highlights of this day in history: Jack Ruby fatally shoots Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas; Charles Darwin publishes theory of evolution; Hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachutes out of plane with ransom money; Queen's Freddie Mercury dies. (Nov. 24)
 
Dallas Dallas City in Texas, United States

Cowboys find finishing touch vs. Vikings, push back into NFC East picture

 The Cowboys found a way to answer the Vikings with a game-winning touchdown drive, putting Dallas within striking distance of the NFC East lead.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for November 22nd

 On this date in 1963, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Gov. John Connally is seriously wounded during a motorcade in Dallas. Suspect Lee..
USATODAY.com

"Who shot J.R.?" 40 years ago we found out

 It was the cliffhanger that captivated the nation - "Who shot J.R.?" - and 40 years ago today, we learned whodunit. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana..
CBS News
More Americans seek free food ahead of holidays [Video]

More Americans seek free food ahead of holidays

[NFA] With millions of Americans out of work due to the global pandemic, hunger-relief organizations are trying to meet the skyrocketing demand for food ahead of the holidays. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Duration: 02:01

Charles Darwin Charles Darwin English naturalist and biologist


Jack Ruby Jack Ruby American nightclub operator who killed American presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald


Lee Harvey Oswald Lee Harvey Oswald American former marine who assassinated John F. Kennedy


Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury British singer, songwriter and record producer


This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Assassinated (November 22) [Video]

This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Assassinated (November 22)

This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Assassinated. November 22, 1963. The 35th president of the United States was assassinated while traveling through downtown Dallas, TX. Kennedy was..

This Day in History: Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address [Video]

This Day in History: Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address

This Day in History: , Lincoln Delivers the Gettysburg Address. November 19, 1863. In just 272 words, President Abraham Lincoln delivered one of the most memorable speeches in American..

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15) [Video]

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts (Sunday, November 15)

This Day in History: First Stock Ticker Debuts. November 15, 1867. The first stock ticker was presented in New York City. The stock ticker got its name from the sound made by the machine's..

