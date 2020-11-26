Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for November 26th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
China enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's secretary tries to explain gap on Watergate tapes; 'Casablanca' premieres at Hollywood Theater; Tina Turner is born. (Nov. 26)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Korean War Korean War 1950–1953 war between North and South Korea

North Korean crossed DMZ in possible defection [Video]

North Korean crossed DMZ in possible defection

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary [Video]

Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary

Amid growing contention over the democratically-ruled island of Taiwan,Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday China will never allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Richard Nixon Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States

Today in History for November 17th

 Highlights of this day in history: President Richard Nixon says 'I am not a crook'; Elizabeth I becomes Queen of England; Suez Canal opens; Congress holds first..
USATODAY.com
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden [Video]

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Jews Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Why Did Pak Minister Compare Macron to Nazis? All You Need to Know of France's 'Republican Values'

 Read full article Buzz Staff24 November 2020, 1:14 am·3-min read French President Emmanuel Macron has been facing numerous barbs from heads of states of..
WorldNews

Pompeo Calls B.D.S. Movement Anti-Semitic

 The secretary of state was also expected to make precedent-setting visits to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and to the Golan Heights.
NYTimes.com

Jewish Group Denounces White House Pick for Preservation Commission

 Darren Beattie was fired as a speechwriter in 2018 for attending a conference with white nationalists. This week, he was appointed to a commission that helps..
NYTimes.com

Tina Turner Tina Turner Swiss singer and actress


Related videos from verified sources

RBI's nowcast report: India in historic technical recession, Rahul Gandhi hits out|Oneindia News [Video]

RBI's nowcast report: India in historic technical recession, Rahul Gandhi hits out|Oneindia News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that, for the first time in history, the India economy had entered a technical recession in the first half of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:41Published
SWAT Season 4 - First Look [Video]

SWAT Season 4 - First Look

S.W.A.T. Season 4 First Look Preview (HD) - S.W.A.T.'s Season 4 premiere confronts the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community. Written by executive..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 November 2020 | Horoscope Today | जानें कैसा रहेगा 11 नवंबर का द [Video]

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 November 2020 | Horoscope Today | जानें कैसा रहेगा 11 नवंबर का द

Credit: LiveHindustan     Duration: 05:42Published