Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 11M infections, 246K deaths; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defends 'following reputable scientists'

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
The U.S. has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases. Michigan halts classes, indoor dining for 3 weeks. U.S. death toll tops 246K. Latest COVID news.
 
Michigan governor announces new COVID restrictions

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
USATODAY.com

Michigan announces restrictions due to spike of new COVID-19 cases

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
CBS News

Michigan AG details extremist plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, including plan to burn Capitol building

 "Plan A" wasn't just storming the Michigan Capitol and taking hostages, as officials have already said publicly.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid: Michigan and Washington State clamp down as US cases pass 11 million mark

 Michigan and Washington State act to stem coronavirus, which claims more than 900 lives a day in America.
BBC News

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response [Video]

Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital. ‘There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,’ Jain said. The Delhi health minister added that the reason why Covid hospitals have the least positivity is because adequate protection is taken. Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday. On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a top level meeting, attended by the Delhi Chief Minister, to discuss the Covid situation in the capital. A slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital had been made following the meeting. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

World is counting on India for accessibility, affordability of Covid-19 vaccines: Jaishankar

 While speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar re-opens [Video]

COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar re-opens

Guru Jambheshwar University reopened in Haryana's Hisar on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students as well as hostellers have to follow strict COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "Only 1 student/room is allowed in hostels and hostellers have to undergo COVID test," said Guru Jambheshwar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar. Meanwhile, Haryana has 19,557 active cases of coronavirus till now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

COVID-19 restrictions re-instated in Michigan [Video]

COVID-19 restrictions re-instated in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Sunday evening measures to try and slow the growing spread of COVID in the state.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:08Published
Mexico reaches one million COVID-19 cases, nears 100,000 deaths [Video]

Mexico reaches one million COVID-19 cases, nears 100,000 deaths

Mexico has the world’s fourth-highest death toll from the virus after the United States, Brazil and India.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Gov. Whitmer taking action to shut down Line 5 dual pipelines in Straits of Mackinac [Video]

Gov. Whitmer taking action to shut down Line 5 dual pipelines in Straits of Mackinac

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state is taking action to shut down the Line 5 dual pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:30Published

COVID-19 survivors face increased risk of psychiatric disorders

 Researchers at the University of Oxford, Department of Psychiatry and NIHR Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre, report the first large-scale evidence that...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,544 new patients, 60 fatalities

 The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths is still on the lower side as the state recorded 2,544 new COVID-19 infections along with 60 COVID-related fatalities...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Khaleej Times

"I don't feel okay even after testing negative"

 29-year-old Shaan Ganatra was diagnosed COVID positive towards the end of September and tested negative in the second week of October. He still experiences post...
IndiaTimes