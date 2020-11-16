Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 11M infections, 246K deaths; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defends 'following reputable scientists'
The U.S. has surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases. Michigan halts classes, indoor dining for 3 weeks. U.S. death toll tops 246K. Latest COVID news.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
Michigan governor announces new COVID restrictionsGovernor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
USATODAY.com
Michigan announces restrictions due to spike of new COVID-19 casesGovernor Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Sunday ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and stopped..
CBS News
Michigan AG details extremist plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, including plan to burn Capitol building"Plan A" wasn't just storming the Michigan Capitol and taking hostages, as officials have already said publicly.
USATODAY.com
Michigan State of the United States of America
Covid: Michigan and Washington State clamp down as US cases pass 11 million markMichigan and Washington State act to stem coronavirus, which claims more than 900 lives a day in America.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Will fresh lockdown be imposed in Delhi?: Watch Satyendar Jain’s response
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08Published
World is counting on India for accessibility, affordability of Covid-19 vaccines: JaishankarWhile speaking at the third edition of Deccan Dialogue, Jaishankar said: "PM Modi has committed to the UN that we will help make vaccines accessible and..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Guru Jambheshwar University in Hisar re-opens
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources