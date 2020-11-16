AP Top Stories November 16 P
Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 16th: Trump official pledges "very professional transition;" Moderna says vaccine nearly 95% effective; Biden speaks on economy, pandemic; French train attack suspect goes on trial.
Barack Obama Reveals Meaning Behind Memoir Title on '60 Minutes' | THR News
Trump Is Said to Be Preparing to Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan, Iraq and SomaliaFacing the end of his time in power, the president is pushing to accelerate withdrawals from counterterrorism conflicts. He campaigned on ending the longstanding..
Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plansPresident-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans..
Biden outlines economic response to pandemicPresident-elect Joe Biden spoke in Delaware on Monday after meeting with business and labor leaders about the incoming administration's economic agenda. He..
Dow rallies 470 points to record after Moderna says vaccine 94.5% effectiveU.S. stocks catapulted to records Monday on news that a second COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed promise, bolstering hopes of an economic recovery.
Biotech company Moderna says early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective
Covid 19 coronavirus: Moderna follows Pfizer with exciting vaccine news - how to read these dramatic developmentsANALYSIS Within a week, several Covid-19 vaccine trials have announced promising interim results. But as more results continue to come in of vaccines in..
Von der Leyen: Deal secured with CureVac and hope for Moderna contract soon
'Dark winter': Biden says lack of coordination with White House on COVID-19 is biggest hurdle to transitionPresident-elect Joe Biden met with corporate, labor leaders to find common ground to fight coronavirus and rebuild the economy.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Biden outlines plan to ease economic pain amid pandemicUnited States President-elect Joe Biden today outlined his plans to alleviate economic inequality and boost the US economy but said any structural reforms depend..
