AP Top Stories November 9 P

India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Indo-US priority said that President-elect Biden is immediately focusing on the COVID issue and India will be a significant factor for bulk production of vaccine. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "The priority right now in both countries and we have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on the COVID issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be an important and significant factor. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. We are partnering for the bulk production of vaccines and India will be a significant partner.

