Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories November 9 P

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 9th: Biden announces coronavirus task force as Pfizer delivers good news; Trump fires US defense secretary; Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida; Thousands protest in Tblisi.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Covid 19 coronavirus: Volunteers still needed to test variety of vaccines

 Two Covid-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists caution it's critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other..
New Zealand Herald

What to know about Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trials

 The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says as many as 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020. Dr. Uché..
CBS News

Where we're at in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine

 There are almost a dozen coronavirus vaccines in final-stage testing, with Moderna and Pfizer showing promising preliminary results. Scientists welcome the..
USATODAY.com

Pfizer faces hurdles in distributing coronavirus vaccine

 Early excitement for a coronavirus vaccine may be dampened by the reality of transporting millions of doses to recipients across the U.S. and around the world...
CBS News

Storage of Pfizer's Covid vaccine challenge for most nations; India examining possibilities: Govt

 The cold-chain requirement for the anti-coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius poses a big challenge, but..
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

11/17: Red and Blue

 Biden builds staff while Trump blocks transition; Sydney Barber makes history at U.S. Naval Academy
CBS News

Michigan attorney general says delaying certification of election results could disenfranchise her state

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red and Blue" to discuss the certification of the state's election results. President..
CBS News

US election: Joe Biden resisting pressure to investigate Donald Trump and his allies - report

 US President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly told advisers he wants to "move on" from Donald Trump and not have his presidency consumed by investigations of his..
New Zealand Herald

After Trump, what will Biden do about Iran?

 The incoming president must decide whether to change course - but his options might be limited.
BBC News

Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

 Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, returned to federal court Tuesday after a long hiatus to accuse Democrats of hatching a nationwide conspiracy..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

PM Modi talks to US President-elect Joe Biden, discusses cooperation on COVID-19, Indo Pacific

 As vice president under Obama's administration, Biden had earlier engaged with PM Modi as well.
DNA
India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy [Video]

India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Indo-US priority said that President-elect Biden is immediately focusing on the COVID issue and India will be a significant factor for bulk production of vaccine. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "The priority right now in both countries and we have seen President-elect Biden immediately focusing on the COVID issue. He has created a special task force which includes many of the prominent names. So, that is the priority here and in that India will be an important and significant factor. We have been collaborating with the US particularly on the medical side. We are partnering for the bulk production of vaccines and India will be a significant partner.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Tbilisi Tbilisi Capital of Georgia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News [Video]

Conan O'Brien to End TBS Show in 2021, Zack Snyder Drops Black and White 'Justice League' Trailer & More Top Stories | THR News

Conan O'Brien announces he's ending his nightly TBS show in 2021 after 10 seasons, Zack Snyder unveils the black and white trailer for his upcoming 'Justice League' and Terence Winter exits HBO Max's..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:07Published
COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16 [Video]

COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16

COVID-19 update for Nevada on Nov. 16 as the state's test positivity rate hits 15.4%.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
Top Six at 6:00 - November 16, 2020 [Video]

Top Six at 6:00 - November 16, 2020

It's the best plays from the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!

Credit: WKTVPublished

Related news from verified sources

11/17: Red and Blue

 Biden builds staff while Trump blocks transition; Sydney Barber makes history at U.S. Naval Academy
CBS News

In Search Of The Biden Doctrine – Analysis

 By Dominic Tierney* (FPRI) -- Every election season, commentators search for the Holy Grail of American foreign policy, the presidential doctrine, or a...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

What Does A Biden Presidency Mean For Europe?

 By Chris Doyle* How will Europe react to President Joe Biden and the end of the Trump era? The stakes for many are high. The relationship with the US remains...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-DayPRAVDA