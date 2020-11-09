AP Top Stories November 9 P
Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 9th: Biden announces coronavirus task force as Pfizer delivers good news; Trump fires US defense secretary; Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida; Thousands protest in Tblisi.
Tbilisi Capital of Georgia
