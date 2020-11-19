New York City schools close as U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 250,000
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
The New York City public school system will cancel all in-person classes, going online beginning Thursday. This comes after the city reached a 3% positivity rate. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
