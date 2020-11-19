Colorado authorities search for convicted felon nicknamed ‘Psycho’ after skeletal remains of 3 found
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people, after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.
Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people, after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.
|
|
|
You Might Like