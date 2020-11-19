Global  
 

Colorado authorities search for convicted felon nicknamed ‘Psycho’ after skeletal remains of 3 found

FOXNews.com Thursday, 19 November 2020
Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people,  after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.
 An aerial view of the rural southern Colorado properties where at the remains of at least three victims were found. Investigators have identified Andre Jordan Baroz as a suspect in connection to the remains.

