Colorado authorities search for convicted felon nicknamed ‘Psycho’ after skeletal remains of 3 found Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people, after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 20 hours ago Aerials: The Conejos County properties where human remains were found 02:26 An aerial view of the rural southern Colorado properties where at the remains of at least three victims were found. Investigators have identified Andre Jordan Baroz as a suspect in connection to the remains. You Might Like

