New York City closing public schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., many hospitals are reaching their breaking points. In New York City, in-person learning was canceled for the nation's largest public school system after the city's seven-day test positivity rate rose above 3%. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on what's happening across the country, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the decision to move New York City's public schools to remote learning.
Coronavirus pandemic: New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises
Nearly one-third of teachers have considered quitting due to stress, health concerns: StudyRecent studies are finding that teachers may be burning out due to circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study found 66% of teachers in..
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on public schools closing amid citywide coronavirus surgeFirst on "CBS This Morning," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins to discuss why he closed public schools and what the city needs to do as coronavirus cases..
Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as public schools closeThe mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
