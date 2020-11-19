Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City closing public schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

CBS News Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., many hospitals are reaching their breaking points. In New York City, in-person learning was canceled for the nation's largest public school system after the city's seven-day test positivity rate rose above 3%. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on what's happening across the country, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the decision to move New York City's public schools to remote learning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools

COVID-19 Surge Shutters New York City Public Schools 01:10

 Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the entire public school system in New York City will close down on Thursday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Coronavirus pandemic: New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:02Published

Nearly one-third of teachers have considered quitting due to stress, health concerns: Study

 Recent studies are finding that teachers may be burning out due to circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A recent study found 66% of teachers in..
CBS News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on public schools closing amid citywide coronavirus surge

 First on "CBS This Morning," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joins to discuss why he closed public schools and what the city needs to do as coronavirus cases..
CBS News

Watch Live: NYC mayor speaks as public schools close

 The mayor announced Wednesday that the city's seven-day average COVID-19 ​positivity rate hit 3%, triggering the shut downs.
CBS News

Randi Weingarten Randi Weingarten


American Federation of Teachers American Federation of Teachers American labor union for teachers

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Closes Public Schools [Video]

NYC Closes Public Schools

NYC Closes Public Schools

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published
Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel [Video]

Fans Are Excited for Comeback in Live Sports: Turner’s Marybeth Strobel

Live sports are ready to make a comeback after the pandemic led to the biggest interruption in fan attendance since World War II. As vaccine researchers report surprisingly good results from recent..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:38Published

Related news from verified sources

New York City closing public schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

 As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., many hospitals are reaching their breaking points. In New York City, in-person learning was canceled for the nation's...
CBS News Also reported by •GothamistDenver Postcbs4.comNYTimes.comMondaqFT.com

Coronavirus updates: Arizona, South Dakota hold out against mask mandates; Colorado's largest school district returns to virtual learning

 Denver public schools halt in-person learning. Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't impose statewide mask mandate. 250K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

NYC Catholic schools will stay open even if public school system closes (The Gothamist)

 “We intend to keep our buildings open regardless of decisions made by Mayor de Blasio regarding NYC public schools,” said Michael Deegan, Superintendent of...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com