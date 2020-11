New York City closing public schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., many hospitals are reaching their breaking points. In New York City , in-person learning was canceled for the nation's largest public school system after the city's seven-day test positivity rate rose above 3%. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports on what's happening across the country, and Randi Weingarten , president of the American Federation of Teachers , joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the decision to move New York City's public schools to remote learning.