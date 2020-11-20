Global  
 

‘Continued Political Vendetta’: Ivanka Trump Criticizes Financial Investigation As A Partisan ‘Fishing Expedition’

Daily Caller Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to share her thoughts about two articles from The New York Times which address an investigation into potential financial impropriety by the Trumps. Trump tweeted, “This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s […]
