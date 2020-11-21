Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aerials of Milwaukee mall following shooting

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Eight people were injured in a shooting in the US on Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and police said they were still seeking the suspect. (Nov. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WGN - Published
News video: 7 adults, 1 teen injured after suburban Milwaukee mall shooting; shooter still on the run

7 adults, 1 teen injured after suburban Milwaukee mall shooting; shooter still on the run 01:42

 Eight people were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting a Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening and police are still searching for the suspected gunman.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Milwaukee Milwaukee Largest city in Wisconsin, United States

Police seek suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

 Police searched Friday evening for the suspect in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured. (Nov. 20)
 
USATODAY.com
Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting [Video]

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Several people shot in Wisconsin mall - reports

 Officers were responding Friday to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several..
New Zealand Herald
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall [Video]

Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Wisconsin on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Aerials of Milwaukee mall following shooting

 Eight people were injured in a shooting in the US on Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and police said they were still seeking the suspect. (Nov. 20)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Reports: Shots fired at Mayfair mall, several people injured

 Few details are known Friday afternoon about an incident at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa that included a report of shots fired and several people injured. The first...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthyNYTimes.com

Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

 Multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor's office said in a statement.
CBS News