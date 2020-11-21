Global  
 

Georgia certifies President-elect Biden's victory

CBS News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Georgia is gearing up for President Trump to request a recount after the state certified President-elect Biden's victory. This as two Senate races in the state head towards a runoff election. Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter with WGCL, joined CBSN with the latest out of Georgia.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours

Georgia recount numbers coming in a few hours 00:37

 In just a matter of hours, we could get the tally to Georgia's ballot recount. Georgia law required the hand re-count because the margin between President-Elect Joe Biden and President Trump was so slim.

