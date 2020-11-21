Georgia certifies President-elect Biden's victory
Georgia is gearing up for President Trump to request a recount after the state certified President-elect Biden's victory. This as two Senate races in the state head towards a runoff election. Adam Murphy, an investigative reporter with WGCL, joined CBSN with the latest out of Georgia.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Trump options narrow as Michigan backs Biden winTwo legislators pledge after a White House meeting to follow "normal process" in validating the vote.
BBC News
What the Biden administration could do with executive actionsPresident-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have promised to reinstate policies and rejoin organizations that President Trump eliminated..
CBS News
Twitter will transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden on Inauguration DayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter will transfer the @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden when he’s sworn in on Inauguration..
The Verge
Trump talks to Michigan lawmakers in vote battlePresident Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office on Friday in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden's victory by..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Reporter asks Donald Trump if he's 'being a sore loser'A journalist yelled at Donald Trump to ask whether he was "being a sore loser" as the President walked out of a White House press conference on Friday (Saturday..
New Zealand Herald
Trump makes fourth public appearance since election and does not take questionsPresident Trump made his fourth public appearance since Election Day on Friday, when he held a news conference to discuss his administration's efforts to..
CBS News
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Georgia and Michigan Deliver Blows to Trump’s Efforts to Undo the ElectionJoseph R. Biden Jr. was certified as the winner in Georgia, and Michigan Republicans said they had no information that would change the tally in a state Mr...
NYTimes.com
Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for Senate runoff electionsVice President Mike Pence is campaigning in Georgia ahead of the two Senate runoff elections there in January. CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell joined..
CBS News
Georgia governor certifies electors for BidenGeorgia's governor has certified results showing Joe Biden won the presidential race over President Donald Trump. But the Republican governor did not clearly..
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Governor Brian Kemp gives update on Georgia's election resultsGeorgia's secretary of state said earlier Friday that Joe Biden had been certified as the winner of Georgia's 16 electoral votes.
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Republican Resistance Looms in the Senate for Biden’s NomineesThe polarization of the confirmation process, once a matter of giving the president the team he chooses, will present the new administration with a challenge in..
NYTimes.com
WGCL-TV CBS affiliate in Atlanta
