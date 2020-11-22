From 2000: The journey of Jan Morris
British journalist, travel writer and historian Jan Morris died Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 94. In this profile (originally broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” February 13, 2000), Morris talked with correspondent Tom Fenton at her home in Wales, about her globe-trekking career (including following Edmund Hillary up Mount Everest) and the subjects of her books (including President Abraham Lincoln), as well as her inward journey, of transitioning from a man to a woman.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jan Morris Historian, author and travel writer from Wales
Travel writer and journalist Jan Morris dies at 94Morris wrote more than 40 books including a notable trilogy about Britain's empire, Pax Britannica.
BBC News
Obituary: Jan Morris, a poet of time, place and selfShe was an award-winning journalist and author with more than 40 books under her belt.
BBC News
Tom Fenton
Abraham Lincoln American politician and 16th president of the United States
Today in History for November 19thHighlights of this day in history: President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address; Egypt's Anwar Sadat becomes first Arab leader to visit Israel; Ford..
USATODAY.com
Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:40Published
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Rugby World Cup 2021: England to face France and Wales will play New ZealandTwo-time winners England are drawn against Six Nations rivals France in the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool stages, while Wales will face defending champions New..
BBC News
Mount Everest Earth's highest mountain, part of the Himalaya between Nepal and Tibet
3 researchers park at bottom of Earth's deepest ocean trenchOnly a handful of people have ever visited the bottom of the Mariana Trench, which is deeper than Mount Everest is high.
CBS News
Microplastics found at altitudes above 8,000 metres near Mount Everest summitScientists have identified the highest recorded microplastics ever found on Earth, in snow and stream water close to the summit of Mount Everest. ......
WorldNews
'Real eye-opener': Microplastic pollution discovered in snow near top of Mount EverestMicroplastic pollution is apparently everywhere: It's in the ocean, it's in our food and now we know it's atop the highest peak in the world: Mount..
USATODAY.com
Edmund Hillary New Zealand mountaineer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources