Ben Carson declares ‘God is still in charge' after surviving COVID-19

Christian Post Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Nearly two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, believes he’s “out of the woods at this point” and is confident that “together we will be victorious” as “God is still in charge.”
