Joe Biden expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state
Monday, 23 November 2020 (
26 minutes ago) President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team's planning.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
3 days ago
Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President.
President-elect Biden
turned 78 years old
on Friday, Nov. 20.
When he is sworn in two months from now, Biden will replace Ronald Reagan as the nation's oldest president.
Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old when he left office in...
Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President 01:03
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent
As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 6 hours ago
Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks
Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources