Joe Biden expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Denver Post Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team's planning.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President

Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President 01:03

 Joe Biden Turns 78 and Is Set to Become the Oldest US President. President-elect Biden turned 78 years old on Friday, Nov. 20. When he is sworn in two months from now, Biden will replace Ronald Reagan as the nation's oldest president. Reagan was 77 years and 349 days old when he left office in...

