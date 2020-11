You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources David Dinkins, New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93



David Dinkins, , New York City's First Black Mayor, Dead at 93. According to the Associated Press, NYPD officers were called to Dinkins' home Monday night. He seemingly died of natural causes. His.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago Search For 9 Suspects Who Attacked NYPD Officer In Queens



An NYPD officer was attacked while jogging in Queens on Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago NYPD: Suspect Who Refused To Wear Mask Slashed IHOP Worker



There was a violent confrontation over face coverings in Queens. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 6 days ago