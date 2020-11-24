Global  
 

Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy and national security team

CBS News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence; Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Jake Sullivan as National Security Adviser; and John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Watch their remarks in full.
