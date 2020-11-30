Global  
 

Biden announces 'crisis tested' economic team, Neera Tanden to head Budget office

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key members of his "crisis tested" economic team including Janet Yellen as Secretary of the Treasury, Neera Tanden as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Wally Adeyemo as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

Cecilia Rouse, will be the Chair of the Council of...
