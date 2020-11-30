Global  
 

Biden, Harris To Receive First Intelligence Briefings

Newsy Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Biden, Harris To Receive First Intelligence BriefingsWatch VideoBiden and Vice President-elect Harris will receive their first presidential daily briefing today.

The report will include information from U.S. intelligence agencies, according to Biden's office.

It's tradition the president-elect receive the same briefing as the president. But that was delayed this year as...
