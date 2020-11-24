Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone met with Elon Musk for 'Superintelligence'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
For their new movie about how an artificial intelligence becomes sentient and considers destroying the planet, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone knew just the person to ask about plausibility: Elon Musk. (Nov. 24)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Melissa McCarthy And Bobby Cannavale Talk 'Superintelligence'

Melissa McCarthy And Bobby Cannavale Talk 'Superintelligence' 02:07

 Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale discuss the importance of spreading positivity with their new action-comedy "Superintelligence", while joined by McCarthy's husband and co-star, Ben Falcone, who also directs the film.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

Elon Musk becomes world's second richest person

 The tech billionaire overtakes Bill Gates after Tesla shares soar on S&P acceptance
BBC News

World's richest people: Elon Musk and Bill Gates are now tied for second place

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are now tied as the world's second richest person after Tesla shares hit a record high.
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person behind Jeff Bezos

 Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk has passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second richest person, according to the..
The Verge

Elon Musk now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Bill Gates

 San Francisco:�Tesla chief Elon Musk has surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. The Bloomberg Billionaires..
WorldNews

Ben Falcone Ben Falcone American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer


Melissa McCarthy Melissa McCarthy American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and fashion designer

Melissa McCarthy apologises for supporting anti-abortion group [Video]

Melissa McCarthy apologises for supporting anti-abortion group

Melissa McCarthy has apologised for unwittingly supporting an anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ evangelical group while promoting her new film Superintelligence.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Superintelligence (film) Superintelligence (film) 2020 film directed by Ben Falcone

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

[DO NOT USE YET] Around the Table with 'Superintelligence' [Video]

[DO NOT USE YET] Around the Table with 'Superintelligence'

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, James Corden, Bobby Cannavale break down their new sci-fi comedy 'Superintelligence', what they'd do if the world was ending, and a very awkward dinner with Elon Musk.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 22:17Published
Superintelligence on HBO Max - Behind the Scenes [Video]

Superintelligence on HBO Max - Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO Max comedy movie Superintelligence, directed by Ben Falcone. It stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart and James..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 04:17Published
Superintelligence Movie - Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, James Corden [Video]

Superintelligence Movie - Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, James Corden

Superintelligence Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When an all-powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) chooses to study the most average person on Earth, Carol Peters (Melissa McCarthy), the fate of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates in billionaires list as Tesla stock continues ascent

 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX boss Elon Musk continues to rocket up the billionaire rich list, now overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates, to take second...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •MashableThe VergeThe Next WebZee NewsSky NewsUpworthy

Elon Musk is now world’s second-richest person

 Elon Musk’s year of dizzying ascents hit a new apex Monday as the Tesla Inc co-founder passed Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayautoevolutionMotley FoolZee NewsSky NewsUpworthy

Elon Musk just became the second-richest person in the world, second only to Jeff Bezos. It's the latest development in a 15-year rivalry between 2 of the world's most powerful CEOs.

 Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos mainly feud over their respective space ambitions, but Musk needled Bezos over Amazon's business decisions.
Business Insider