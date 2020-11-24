Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone met with Elon Musk for 'Superintelligence'
For their new movie about how an artificial intelligence becomes sentient and considers destroying the planet, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone knew just the person to ask about plausibility: Elon Musk. (Nov. 24)
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Ben Falcone American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer
Melissa McCarthy American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and fashion designer
Superintelligence (film) 2020 film directed by Ben Falcone
