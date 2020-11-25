Scotland becomes 1st country to make free period products the law

Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions



The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970