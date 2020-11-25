Scotland becomes 1st country to make free period products the law
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The bill was unanimously passed, leading parliamentarian Monica Lennon to say, "It's about bloody time."
The bill was unanimously passed, leading parliamentarian Monica Lennon to say, "It's about bloody time."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom
Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Lockerbie bomber appeal begins at Scotland’s High Court
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Period poverty: Scotland first in world to make period products freeMSPs unanimously approve a bill giving a legal right to free access to sanitary products in public buildings.
BBC News
Scotland set to become world's first country to make pads and tampons freeIf new legislation is voted through Tuesday, Scotland will become the first country to make period products free for anyone who needs them.
USATODAY.com
Monica Lennon Scottish Labour politician
Related news from verified sources