Watch Live: Biden delivers Thanksgiving address
The president-elect is expected to discuss the "shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season," according to his transition team.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden nominations signal changes for U.S. foreign policyPresident-elect Joe Biden has nominated several advisers with deep experience in foreign policy to serve in key Cabinet positions, and world leaders are..
CBS News
Applying couples therapy techniques to help heal America's fractured political relationshipIf President-elect Biden is committed to his pledge to unify the country, he has a lot of work ahead of him. Americans are fiercely split, not only about policy,..
CBS News
President-elect Biden and his top nominees vow to bring America backPresident-elect Joe Biden and his foreign policy and national security picks vow to bring America back as the former vice president rolls out his key nominees...
CBS News
Eye Opener: States see alarming surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of ThanksgivingAs states across the country see coronavirus cases double, there is concern that Thanksgiving travel could intensify an alarming surge of infections. Also, the..
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Unemployment claims rise for the second week in a rowSome 778,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, a sign the economic recovery is bogging down.
CBS News
Coronavirus pandemic: Officials urge Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:34Published
Does A Negative COVID Test Mean You Can Hang Out During Thanksgiving? No.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources