Watch Live: Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

Does A Negative COVID Test Mean You Can Hang Out During Thanksgiving? No.



Many Americans are getting coronavirus tests ahead of Thanksgiving. But experts say the tests are not a free pass to gather indoors with other. These tests only provide a snapshot of your infectiousness at one point in time. A period of isolation is required before a test and there should be no exposure after, either. Otherwise, when seeing people outside your household, meet outdoors and wear masks. It is also important to maintain social distance, according to reports at Business Insider.

