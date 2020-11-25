Global  
 

Watch Live: Biden delivers Thanksgiving address

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The president-elect is expected to discuss the "shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season," according to his transition team.
Biden nominations signal changes for U.S. foreign policy

 President-elect Joe Biden has nominated several advisers with deep experience in foreign policy to serve in key Cabinet positions, and world leaders are..
CBS News

Applying couples therapy techniques to help heal America's fractured political relationship

 If President-elect Biden is committed to his pledge to unify the country, he has a lot of work ahead of him. Americans are fiercely split, not only about policy,..
CBS News

President-elect Biden and his top nominees vow to bring America back

 President-elect Joe Biden and his foreign policy and national security picks vow to bring America back as the former vice president rolls out his key nominees...
CBS News

Eye Opener: States see alarming surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

 As states across the country see coronavirus cases double, there is concern that Thanksgiving travel could intensify an alarming surge of infections. Also, the..
CBS News

Unemployment claims rise for the second week in a row

 Some 778,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, a sign the economic recovery is bogging down.
CBS News
Coronavirus pandemic: Officials urge Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Officials urge Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published
Does A Negative COVID Test Mean You Can Hang Out During Thanksgiving? No. [Video]

Does A Negative COVID Test Mean You Can Hang Out During Thanksgiving? No.

Many Americans are getting coronavirus tests ahead of Thanksgiving. But experts say the tests are not a free pass to gather indoors with other. These tests only provide a snapshot of your infectiousness at one point in time. A period of isolation is required before a test and there should be no exposure after, either. Otherwise, when seeing people outside your household, meet outdoors and wear masks. It is also important to maintain social distance, according to reports at Business Insider.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

