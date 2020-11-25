Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden urges unity in Thanksgiving address

CBS News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
In an address to the nation the day before Thanksgiving, President-elect Joe Biden spoke about the difficulty of being apart from loved ones at the holidays but encouraged everyone to follow health officials' guidelines to help save lives in the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he believes "this grim season of division, demonization, is going to give way to a year of light and of unity." Watch his full remarks.
