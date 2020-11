President-elect Joe Biden urges unity in Thanksgiving address

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

In an address to the nation the day before Thanksgiving, President-elect Joe Biden spoke about the difficulty of being apart from loved ones at the holidays but encouraged everyone to follow health officials' guidelines to help save lives in the coronavirus pandemic. He also said he believes "this grim season of division, demonization, is going to give way to a year of light and of unity." Watch his full remarks.