President-Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle After Playing With Dog Major
Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Joe Biden has suffered a little injury after the Thanksgiving holiday and twisted his ankle. The 78-year-old President-Elect was playing with one of his dogs, Major, when the injury happened, AP reports. After sustaining the injury, Biden visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware. If you didn’t know, Major is the dog [...]
President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the..
Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is a close ally of Joe Biden. Clyburn said Biden has fallen short in nominating Black figures to top positions in the administration, according to The Hill. "There is..