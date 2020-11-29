Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle After Playing With Dog Major

Just Jared Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden has suffered a little injury after the Thanksgiving holiday and twisted his ankle. The 78-year-old President-Elect was playing with one of his dogs, Major, when the injury happened, AP reports. After sustaining the injury, Biden visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware. If you didn’t know, Major is the dog [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes

Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes 01:04

 President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in US history.

