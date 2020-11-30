Donald Trump Wishes Joe Biden Well After President-Elect Sprains Ankle
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Joe Biden is going to be wearing an ankle boot. The 78-year-old President-Elect was taken to the physician’s office after slipping during some playtime with one of his dogs, Major, this afternoon and the diagnosis is in. It turns out that Biden is healing from a hairline fracture after slipping during the incident. “Initial x-rays [...]
President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election. He said he would...