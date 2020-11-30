Global  
 

Donald Trump Wishes Joe Biden Well After President-Elect Sprains Ankle

Just Jared Monday, 30 November 2020
Joe Biden is going to be wearing an ankle boot. The 78-year-old President-Elect was taken to the physician’s office after slipping during some playtime with one of his dogs, Major, this afternoon and the diagnosis is in. It turns out that Biden is healing from a hairline fracture after slipping during the incident. “Initial x-rays [...]
 President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election. He said he would...

President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

The office of President-elect Joe Biden says Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution."

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle Saturday while playing with Major--one of his two German Shepherd dogs. CNN reports Biden will be examined by an orthopedist Sunday afternoon 'out of an..

