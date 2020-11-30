Global  
 

Joe Biden suffers hairline fractures, will need walking boot

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden suffered "hairline fractures" on his foot while playing with one of his dogs on Saturday and may need a "walking boot for several weeks", a CT scan report has confirmed late Sunday evening.

Biden, 78, spent most of Sunday in doctor offices - first at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark,...
